Devro’s (DVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 213.45 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.98. The company has a market cap of £356.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.14).

Get Devro alerts:

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.