DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 1,199,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.50 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.