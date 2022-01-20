Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

