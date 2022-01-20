DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 4%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 1,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.