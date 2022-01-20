Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

