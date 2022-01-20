Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 206,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,016. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.