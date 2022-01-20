DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DKSH stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

