DMScript Trading Down 75% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 75% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $42,115.46 and $510.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.78 or 0.07489985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,983.28 or 0.99927391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007890 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

