DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.20 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.