Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

