Dow Chemical Co. DE Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 228,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.01. 342,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

