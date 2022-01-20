DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.