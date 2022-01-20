Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $252.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

