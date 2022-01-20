Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.92. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $4,625,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 224,773 shares of company stock worth $22,675,295 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

