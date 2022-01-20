Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers Sells 3,800 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$11,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,920.

Shares of DNG stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.83. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.29.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

