Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 108.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

