E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,558 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $13.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

