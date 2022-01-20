E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,731. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.