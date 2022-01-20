E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $15.55 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,144,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,547,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after buying an additional 432,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 270,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,678. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

