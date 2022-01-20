E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $110.65 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,652,000. NetEase accounts for about 4.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NetEase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 63,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

