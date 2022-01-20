E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 66.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 88,270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 98.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,372. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

