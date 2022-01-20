E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,946 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,193. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

