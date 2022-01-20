E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $8.84 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000. Kingsoft Cloud comprises approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 35,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KC. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

