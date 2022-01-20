Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.