Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

