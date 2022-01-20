Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 169.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,593 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of TechTarget worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TechTarget by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,141,798. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

