Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Arcosa worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

