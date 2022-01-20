Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,910 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $380.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

