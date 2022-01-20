Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 139,052 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,052 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Huntsman worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

