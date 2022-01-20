Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 244,201 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,201 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,588,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 338,980 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 145,696 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 132,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

