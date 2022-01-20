Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,921 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alkermes worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 815,113 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

ALKS opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

