Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

