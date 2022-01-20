Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

