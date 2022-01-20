EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $205.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,058,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

