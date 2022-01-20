Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

