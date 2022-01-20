Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

