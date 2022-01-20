Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

