Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

