Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

EC opened at $14.93 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.