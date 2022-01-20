Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.10). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.10), with a volume of 16,736 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

