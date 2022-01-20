Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 9.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 4,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,113,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

