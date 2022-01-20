Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Edison International by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

