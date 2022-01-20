Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce $4.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $74.55.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.