Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce $4.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $74.55.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

