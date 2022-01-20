Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,437 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

