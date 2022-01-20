Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,941 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,109.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

