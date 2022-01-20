Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

