Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

