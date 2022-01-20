Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 19,323 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

