Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $128.14 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

