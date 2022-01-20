eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down to $25.22

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.01. eHealth shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2,366 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

